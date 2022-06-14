You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Submits Application For Federal Aid To Replace Cape Canal Bridges

June 14, 2022

BOURNE – MassDOT recently announced that they and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have submitted grant applications for federal INFRA and MEGA funding to help replace the federally owned Bourne and Sagamore bridges.

The request is part of the first round of the Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant Opportunity.

The grants, known statutorily as the National Infrastructure Project Assistance and Infrastructure for Building America programs, are administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation using funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

They are applicable to projects reducing congestion and helping to eliminate freight bottlenecks, and those which produce economic benefits.

The grants seek a total of $1.113 billion for USACE project needs, which will involve both replacing the aging bridges and improving the adjoining roadway network.

MassDOT has been collaborating to ensure that federal discretionary funding is available and pursued to replace the bridges, which provide the lifeline between the Cape’s 263,000 residents and its five million annual visitors.

The project has a total estimated budget of $3.976 billion.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

