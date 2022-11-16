MassDOT Unveils Potential Canal Bridge Designs, Meeting Thursday

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has unveiled potential replacement designs for the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges at this week’s meeting on the project.

Potential designs include an arch similar to existing structure, cable-staying towers at the canal’s edges, and a flat-topped concrete style—each with their own pros and cons.

Bridge construction is expected to begin in 2027 and finish by 2034. It is estimated to cost about $4 billion dollars provided by the federal government.

Another public forum will be hosted tonight at 7 pm. Public input is still being sought on designs and the project at large.

Registration for the forum can be completed online here.

The other potential bridge designs MassDOT showed as part of the ongoing forums: