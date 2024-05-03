You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Division of Marine Fisheries Extends Small Boat Speed Restriction

Division of Marine Fisheries Extends Small Boat Speed Restriction

May 3, 2024

State regulators have extended speed restrictions for small vessels in Cape Cod Bay through May 15 to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales.

The species comes to the Bay every spring to feed and raise their young.

The rule requiring speeds of 10 knots or less applies to vessels under 65 feet in length.

A federal rule is also in place slowing speeds for larger vessels. 

