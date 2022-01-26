You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Master Gardening Association To Launch Gardening Workshop

Master Gardening Association To Launch Gardening Workshop

January 26, 2022

BARNSTABLE – The Master Gardener Association is offering a virtual Spring Symposia on smart gardening practices ahead of the Spring planting season.

Series attendees will learn how to attract pollinators, add edible plants to their repertoire, and reduce the climate impacts of their gardens.

The first session on February 5, “Designing with Plenty for Pollinators” will feature a lesson on attracting pollinators with garden coach Karen Bussolini.

A week later on February 12, environmental horticulturist Kim Eierman will demonstrate plant choices and gardening practices to help reduce negative climate impacts in “Gardening Strategies for the Climate Crisis”.

The third and final session, “Eat Your Yard” on March 12 will dive into edible plant gardening with garden historian and slow food biodiversity advocate John Forti.

The Master Gardener Program is a collaborative effort by community volunteers and the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension to provide horticultural education to Cape Cod residents.

To register or for more information, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

