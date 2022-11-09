You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Maura Healey is 1st Lesbian Elected Massachusetts Governor

Maura Healey is 1st Lesbian Elected Massachusetts Governor

November 8, 2022

Attorney General Maura Healey

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected to the office.

Healey defeated Republican candidate Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. The victory returns the Massachusetts governor’s office to Democratic hands.

The seat has been held for eight years by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who didn’t seek reelection.

During the campaign, Healey said she would protect “access to safe and legal abortion in Massachusetts” in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

By STEVE LeBLANC, The Associated Press

