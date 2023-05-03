You are here: Home / NewsCenter / May 5k Road Race In Dennis To Support WE CAN

May 5k Road Race In Dennis To Support WE CAN

May 3, 2023

Courtesy of Dennis Chamber of Commerce

DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce is inviting runners and walkers throughout the region to participate in the May 5K Road Race on Saturday, May 6 at 10 am.

Funds will be used to support WE CAN, empowering women on Cape Cod, a local non-profit that offers legal services, employment and business support, financial mentoring, and personal development programs to women throughout the region.

This year’s race introduces a new route beginning and ending at Mayflower Beach at 22 Dunes Road in Dennis.

Medals will be awarded to the top male and female performers in six categories at the end of the race, followed by an after-party at Chapin’s Bayside Restaurant at 85 Taunton Ave.

Sponsors for this year’s race include Bass River Marina, Barb’s Bike Shop, the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, Cape Cod Viking Real Estate, Encore Construction, Franzago Financial, Kream n’ Kone, the Lighthouse Inn, Patriot Square Merchants Association, Stage Shop Candy, Shorefront Consulting, and Sun Retreats Dennis Port.

Tickets for the race are $30 for general admission, and $20 for those 18 and under.

The first 100 entrants will receive a free race t-shirt.

Early bib number and t-shirt pickup for pre-registered runners will take place on Friday, May 5 at the Dennis Chamber of Commerce at 242 Swan River Road in West Dennis from 10 am to 4 pm.

Participants can register online by clicking here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

