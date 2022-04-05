Mayflower II Set for Return to Cape Cod, Plymouth on April 13

BOURNE – The Mayflower II will be returning to Cape Cod’s waters in April.

Plimoth Patuxet Museums announced that the replica of the ship that carried the Pilgrims across the Atlantic Ocean in 1620 will be leaving Mystic, Connecticut on Monday, April 11.

That means that the ship is scheduled to pass through the Cape Cod Canal on Wednesday, April 13 at around 2 p.m.

The Mayflower II will end her journey at Plymouth Harbor at roughly 5 p.m. that day, according to Plimoth Patuxet.

The schedule is subject to change due to a number of factors, such as the weather or tide conditions.

The ship is set to open to the public for visits on Saturday, April 16.