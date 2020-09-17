You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Postal Service Issues Mayflower Stamps

Postal Service Issues Mayflower Stamps

September 17, 2020

Courtesy of the United States Postal Service

PLYMOUTH – The United States Postal Service will begin selling stamps Thursday to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s arrival in Massachusetts.

The artwork, done by artist Greg Harlin, depicts the ship as she arrives from England with the Pilgrims aboard.

A virtual ceremony will be held to celebrate the stamp’s launch. The “First Day of Issue Ceremony” will be held with the renovated Mayflower II ship in the background.

The event will be streamed live at 11 a.m. today on Plimoth Plantation’s Facebook page. The stamp can be purchased on the USPS’s website.

