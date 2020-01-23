McGowan Fund for Animals Grants $47,000 Across Area

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Thomas C. McGowan Fund, through The Cape Cod Foundation, has awarded nine local nonprofit organizations with a total of $47,000 in grants.

The money will be used to support initiatives in raising awareness and preservation, maintaining shelters, and more.

The fund’s namesake was passionate about the protection and well-being of animals. From there, the fund has provided over $360,000 to local organizations since 2009.

The organizations that received funding include the Animal Rescue League of Boston and their Brewster shelter, Cape Wildlife Center, Center for Coastal Studies, Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary, the MSPCA and their Centerville shelter, Nantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals, New England Society for Abandoned Animals, People for Cats, and Sampson Fund for Veterinary Care.

For more information, visit www.capecodfoundation.org.