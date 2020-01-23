You are here: Home / NewsCenter / McGowan Fund for Animals Grants $47,000 Across Area

McGowan Fund for Animals Grants $47,000 Across Area

January 23, 2020

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Thomas C. McGowan Fund, through The Cape Cod Foundation, has awarded nine local nonprofit organizations with a total of $47,000 in grants.

The money will be used to support initiatives in raising awareness and preservation, maintaining shelters, and more.

The fund’s namesake was passionate about the protection and well-being of animals. From there, the fund has provided over $360,000 to local organizations since 2009.

The organizations that received funding include the Animal Rescue League of Boston and their Brewster shelter, Cape Wildlife Center, Center for Coastal Studies, Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary, the MSPCA and their Centerville shelter, Nantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals, New England Society for Abandoned Animals, People for Cats, and Sampson Fund for Veterinary Care.

For more information, visit www.capecodfoundation.org.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 