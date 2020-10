BOURNE – Republican candidate for the Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate District Jay McMahon has been endorsed by both the Barnstable County Correctional Officers Union and the Plymouth County Employees Union.

The organizations said McMahon is the best candidate to represent public safety workers on Beacon Hill. McMahon thanked the unions for their support.

McMahon is running against Democrat Susan Moran, the incumbent, in the general election this November.