Measles Vaccination Clinics Scheduled On Cape Cod

HYANNIS – Barnstable County is announcing upcoming measles, mumps and rubella vaccination clinics.

Measles outbreaks have happened this year in Texas, New Mexico and Kansas. Noting the uptick in travel at this time of year, the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment notes that even one single undiagnosed case of the measles can trigger local transmission.

The vaccination clinics are being held at the Provincetown Library on April 23rd from 1 to 3 p.m., the Orleans DPW building on April 30th from 3 to 5 p.m., and the Dennis Center for Active Living on May 28th from 1 to 3 p.m.

Another clinic in Eastham is being held on a date to be determined.

“Many adults aren’t sure whether they received the two-dose MMR series or if their childhood vaccinations are still effective,” said Dr. Katie O’Neill, Shared Services Program Manager with the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment. “If you’re uncertain, talk to your doctor and know that it’s safe to get another dose of MMR vaccine.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that: children receive two doses of MMR vaccine, the first at 12-to-15 months, and the second at 4-to-6 years. Teens and adults without documented immunity receive at least one dose. Anyone uncertain of their MMR status should consult their healthcare provider.