Medical Transport Company Offering Mobile COVID-19 Testing

YARMOUTH – To assist in the state’s reopening, medical transportation company Coastal Medical Transportation Services has started their Safe Return Program to offer mobile COVID-19 testing.

The company aims to have the program serve schools, nursing facilities, group homes and assisted living facilities, sports teams, businesses, and families who need testing for COVID-19.

Spero Theoharidis, Executive Vice President of Operations for Coastal Medical Transportation Services, said that the move took advantage of the company’s existing infrastructure.

“Businesses are trying to safely go back to normal and open and colleges and schools are trying to get students back in. With the infrastructure we had in place and our relationship with the labs, we thought it made sense to offer this to the community and people who need to show negative test results for whatever it may be,” said Theoharidis.

Theoharidis said that the service was an easy one to provide, given that 90% of their staff are already EMTs and paramedics, the type of staff state protocol has allowed to perform testing.

He also said that the testing that they provide has a fast turnaround time on results.

“Folks in town have had challenges getting their test results back. Some of the feedback we’ve received is five to seven days and up to two weeks. What’s nice is we’re contracted with the Broad Institute, which is an MIT and Harvard lab, and folks are getting their results emailed to them within 24 to 36 hours after their test is administered,” said Theoharidis.

Theoharidis said that the testing is especially useful given the new travel restrictions put in place by Governor Charlie Baker, which includes a requirement for incoming travelers from states not designated low-risk to provide a negative COVID-19 test administered within 72 hours of arrival if travelers want to avoid quarantining.

“People can get tested in the comfort of their own home. We have the availability most days to schedule tests in the same day that they’re called in. The result and turnaround time is huge, especially for people who need to have results within 72 hours,” said Theoharidis.

The staff arrives fully equipped with proper personal protective equipment and other safety measures, and can perform the testing in as fast as 10 minutes.

For those who are positive for COVID-19, testing in-home or in another private setting also limits virus exposure for others waiting to get tested themselves, according to Theoharidis.

Those looking for more information on the service can contact info@cmtsma.com or reach out to the Coastal Medical Transportation Services office at (508) 694-6687.