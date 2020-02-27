Cotuit Road Solar Installation Focus of Thursday Meeting

SANDWICH – A public hearing on the proposed project to install solar panels along Cotuit Road will be held Thursday evening at the Sand Hill School Community Center.

An undeveloped, 18-acre parcel of land at 180 Cotuit Road has been cited by ASD Cotuit MA Solar, LLC, a subsidiary of Amp Energy. The company has proposed the site to be developed into a 5.6 megawatt solar farm. The site is located by Peters Pond.

A subcommittee of the Cape Cod Commission will be hosting the meeting, which will give attendees the opportunity to testify on the matter and ask questions.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at 16 Dewey Avenue in Sandwich.

The Cape Cod Commission has detailed project plans and other documents at their office and their website, which can be accessed by clicking here.