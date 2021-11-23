Cape Cod Healthcare’s Community Benefits Program to be Highlighted

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare will host an open meeting regarding its Community Benefits program on Thursday, December 2.

Members of the public are welcome to provide feedback and ask questions regarding the future of the organization’s program, created to enhance access to medical care across the Cape community.

Healthcare officials will be on hand to provide an overview of their programs and fiscal year plans.

The meeting will take place from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. at the Cape Codder Resort and Spa in Hyannis. It will be free to attend, but registration is required.

To register, residents can email communitybenefits@capecodhealth.org or call 508-862-5067. More details on Cape Cod Healthcare’s Community Benefits program can be found by clicking here.