You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Healthcare’s Community Benefits Program to be Highlighted

Cape Cod Healthcare’s Community Benefits Program to be Highlighted

November 23, 2021

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare will host an open meeting regarding its Community Benefits program on Thursday, December 2.

Members of the public are welcome to provide feedback and ask questions regarding the future of the organization’s program, created to enhance access to medical care across the Cape community.

Healthcare officials will be on hand to provide an overview of their programs and fiscal year plans.

The meeting will take place from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. at the Cape Codder Resort and Spa in Hyannis. It will be free to attend, but registration is required.

To register, residents can email communitybenefits@capecodhealth.org or call 508-862-5067. More details on Cape Cod Healthcare’s Community Benefits program can be found by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 