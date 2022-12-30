You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mega Millions Jackpot Sits At $640M

Mega Millions Jackpot Sits At $640M

December 30, 2022

HYANNIS – Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is sitting at an estimated $640 million, with the cash option at roughly $328 million.

The jackpot is the biggest since this past summer saw a 1.3 billion jackpot won by a ticket purchased in Illinois. It’s also the sixth-largest in the game’s history.

Tickets can be purchased until 10:45pm (Friday, December 30) with the drawing taking place at 11pm.

Lottery officials are reminding the public to play within their means.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

