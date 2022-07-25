You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mega Millions Jackpot Sits at $810 Million

July 25, 2022

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission has reported the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, July 26 has increased to an estimated $810 million.  

The cash option on the prize is an estimated $470.1 million. The last date the jackpot was hit was April 15. 

“When playing Mega Millions, Megabucks Doubler and other lottery games, we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” Interim Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery Mark William Bracken said.

The next drawing will take place at 11pm on Tuesday. Tickets can still be purchased for $2 until 10:45pm that night. 

The jackpot is the now the third largest award in Mega Millions history.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

