Memorial Race to Raise Money for First Responder Training

HYANNIS – Saturday, June 5, marks

The inaugural TK’s 10k Road Race, which will be teaming up with the Sean M. Gannon Memorial fund to raise money for the training of first responders, is set for June 5.

The 10K was started to memorialize Hyannis Fire Department Captain Thomas “TK” Kenney.

Kenney passed away from cancer a couple of years ago after retiring from the fire department, though he planned on continuing work sharing his wisdom and experience with other first responders as an instructor.

The race was started by Kenney’s daughters, Meaghann Kenney and Lauren Kenney Lynn, who saw the need that the community had for adequate instruction for emergency workers.

Their partnership with the Sean M. Gannon Memorial Fund will allow them to honor both Gannon and Kenney by raising money for a cause they were both passionate about.

The race will take place virtually this year, with plans for an in-person gathering next year.

Registry for the race can be done on the TK’s 10k website, here.