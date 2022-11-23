Big Brothers Big Sisters Seeking Mentors in Bourne

BOURNE – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands is seeking volunteers to fill gaps in its Bourne mentoring program.

Before the pandemic the program was serving almost 40 children in Bourne Public Schools with help from partnering local businesses. The program currently only serves five kids.

The organization said that remote and hybrid work models brought on by the pandemic have affected the program’s number of volunteers.

“Our largest corporate partners in Bourne now have more than 50% of their workforce off-Cape, and less than 10 employees in the office at a time. Given the shift in culture, it has been a challenge to recruit volunteers for this model,” the group’s regional director JR Mell said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is hoping community members, including recently-retired Bourne residents, will consider becoming mentors.

The program take place once a week around a student’s lunch and recess time at Bourne Intermediate and Middle School.

Both male and female volunteers are in need for the initiative, although male volunteers are in greater need with a higher number of boys referred.

An information session will be held at Bourne Public Library on Tuesday, December 6 from 11:30am to 12pm. An option for virtual attendance will also be provided.

Those interested in learning more can contact Deb Martin at 508-827-8176 or head to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands.

