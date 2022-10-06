Colombo Joins Mashpee Select Board

MASHPEE – Mashpee resident Michaela Wyman Colombo has joined the town select board after winning this week’s special election.

She steps into the seat left vacant by David Weeden, taking over as chair following Andrew Gottlieb’s departure in August.

She said that in her new role, she will highlight and support efforts that help deal with the town’s water quality issue, including wastewater infrastructure and capturing stormwater runoff.

“I see moving those efforts forward as being really important. I do believe that we need to move forward with urgency—the water has declined to that degree, sadly,” Colombo said.

She added that she is an avid swimmer in both summer and winter months, but declining water quality around the region has taken a significant toll on when and where she swims. She said the issue spurred her to take action by running for the seat.

“I actually stopped swimming because I didn’t want to have my face in the water.”

She also said that she will advance efforts to help tackle the region’s affordable housing issue.

“The planning board has been looking at some redevelopment of areas for affordable housing and I think that’s a really smart way to move forward. Rather than to put it in new development, go to areas that have already been disturbed that have potential connection to a sewer system,” said Colombo.

Her opponent was Mashpee Finance Committee vice-chair Greg McKelvey.

Colombo was sworn in Wednesday.