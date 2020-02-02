Michelle and Bob Atchinson to Chair 2020 Boston Pops on Nantucket

NANTUCKET-Nantucket Cottage Hospital has announced that Michelle and Bob Atchinson will serve as the event chairs for the 24th annual Boston Pops on Nantucket concert, scheduled for August 8.

The Atchinsons will work with a group of hospital staff members, volunteers, and other affiliates to oversee the event.

The event is the largest single fundraiser for Nantucket Cottage Hospital every year. All proceeds from the concert aid the general operations of the hospital and its overall commitment to providing the island community with quality healthcare.

The concert will be held at Jetties Beach.