Michelle Wu Sworn In as Boston’s First Woman Elected Mayor

November 17, 2021

Photo courtesy of Kenneth C. Zirkel, Creative Commons license

BOSTON (AP) – Michelle Wu has been sworn in as Boston’s first woman and first person of color elected mayor in the city’s history.

The swearing-in Tuesday of the city’s first Asian American mayor came two weeks after she won Boston’s mayoral election.

Before Wu, Boston had elected only white men as mayor. The 36-year-old Wu takes over for former acting Mayor Kim Janey. Janey is also a Democrat and was Boston’s first woman and first Black resident to serve in the top post, but she was not elected to it.

Wu now faces the daunting task of trying to make good on a slew of ambitious policy proposals.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

