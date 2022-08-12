You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Middleboro Little League Team to Represent New England at World Series

August 12, 2022

Photo courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball

HYANNIS – Middleborough’s Little League baseball team is heading to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania as the New England representative.

Middleboro Little League beat the team from Bangor, Maine in the New England Region final on Thursday 10-1, clinching their spot as one of the 20 teams across the world who will compete for the Little League crown.

They’re the first team from Massachusetts to make it to the Little League World Series since 2009.

The tournament begins on Wednesday, August 17, as Middleboro Little League will take on the team from Nolensville, Tennessee.

