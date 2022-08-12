Middleboro Little League Team to Represent New England at World Series

HYANNIS – Middleborough’s Little League baseball team is heading to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania as the New England representative.

Middleboro Little League beat the team from Bangor, Maine in the New England Region final on Thursday 10-1, clinching their spot as one of the 20 teams across the world who will compete for the Little League crown.

CONGRATS TO MIDDLEBORO! For the the first time in more than a decade, a team from Massachusetts is going to the Little League World Series.#WBZThisMorning @BrePWBZ pic.twitter.com/cYR7YbuG35 — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) August 12, 2022

They’re the first team from Massachusetts to make it to the Little League World Series since 2009.

The tournament begins on Wednesday, August 17, as Middleboro Little League will take on the team from Nolensville, Tennessee.