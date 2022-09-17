Migrants Moved to Joint Base, Local Lawmakers Applaud Community Response

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – Local lawmakers said that all 50 Venezuelan immigrants and asylum seekers flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron Desantis have voluntarily been relocated to a shelter set up at Joint Base Cape Cod.

There, the individuals have access to healthcare as well as immigration attorneys that can assist them with claims.

Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes said he was proud of the work the local community put in to ensure the migrants were well taken care of.

“Including girls from the high school or middle school who were bilingual who came over and made bracelets with the children that were here. It was really remarkable, the different types of support that was provided,” said Fernandes.

Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr said the migrants were unaware of their destination upon arrival, but locals quickly provided food and shelter.

“That is who islanders are. That is who Cape Codders are. We’re in the business of welcoming people, after all. It’s sad to see such nasty national politics come to our front door, but I’m really proud,” said Cyr.

Legislators including U.S. Senator for Massachusetts Ed Markey are urging the U.S. Treasury to investigate whether Florida misused federal pandemic relief funds to relocate the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.