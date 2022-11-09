Military Support Event Providing Coats to Veterans

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation has received a donation from Home Depot of thousands of buckets filled with winter items ahead of Veterans Day.

The 4,200 buckets, all packed with essentials like water, warm coats, and other winter gear, will be given to homeless veterans as a priority.

The buckets are for the MMSF’s “Coats4Vets Buckets” distribution event at the State House, which is being held on Wednesday, November 9 from 10am to 2pm.

The event is sponsored by State Senate President Karen Spilka, Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran, Fifth Barnstable District State Representative Steven Xiarhos, and Second Barnstable District State Representative Kip Diggs.

All state legislators can pick up the buckets at the event, then travel back to their districts to give them out to homeless veterans.

This outreach also offers a chance to connect local agencies with veterans.

The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation’s Coats4Vets program has distributed over 68,000 coats to veterans since 2016.

Sponsors this year included Home Depot, Katsiroubas Bros. Produce, Ocean State Job Lot, and the New England Patriots Foundation.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter