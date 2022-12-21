You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Millions Could Lose Medicaid Coverage Under Congress’ Plan

December 21, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) – Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their insurance plans by April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday.

The legislation will sunset a requirement of the COVID-19 public health emergency that the Biden administration has been under mounting pressure to end. The federal government prohibited states from booting people off the program with the public health emergency still in effect.

Twenty-five Republican governors objected to that rule in a letter sent to the president on Monday.

Millions are expected to be bumped from the program, which grants health care coverage to nearly 80 million low-income people.

By Amanda Seitz, Associated Press

