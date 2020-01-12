MLK Jr. Celebration to be Held in Hyannis Next Sunday

HYANNIS–The Cape Cod Chapter of the NAACP, the Cape Cod Council of Churches, and Cape Cod Community College will join the Federated Church of Hyannis for the annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life on January 19.

The celebration this year focuses on one of the famous quotes from the civil rights leader: “The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people, but the silence over that by the good people.”

The celebration begins at 2:30 p.m. with a silent march from the Hyannis Town Green to the church. Live music, readings, and a keynote address from President of the NAACP New England Board of Directors Juan Cofield will follow at the church.

Admission is free and open to members of the public. Donations to the NAACP Scholarship Fund can be made on the day of the event.