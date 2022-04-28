You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Moderna Seeks to be 1st with COVID Shots for Littlest Kids

April 28, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) – Moderna is asking U.S. regulators to open its COVID-19 vaccine to the nation’s youngest children.

Kids under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for vaccination. Frustrated parents are waiting impatiently for a chance to protect them.

Moderna submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration Thursday. The company hopes the FDA will rule in time for tots to start getting vaccinated by summer.

It’s a complex decision partly because while other countries give Moderna shots to older children, the U.S. so far has restricted them to adults.

Rival Pfizer also is studying its vaccine in the littlest kids.

By Lauran Neergaard, Associated Press

