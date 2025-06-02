Modernization of Barnstable County court complex and office facilities could cost over $70 million

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – At a recent briefing, the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners received a presentation assessing the costs needed to bring the county’s court complex and office facilities up to current building code requirements.

The Facilities Condition Assessment was presented by Arlyn Volgelmann and representatives from Gensler, the architectural and planning firm hired to conduct the assessment, who estimate that $70.9 million is required over time to repair and modernize the properties.

The determination for the assessment considered physical conditions, handicapped accessibility, energy use, and operational efficiency.

Barnstable County currently owns or leases fifteen buildings throughout the Cape, including office buildings, AmeriCorps housing, court facilities, and public health and emergency infrastructure.

The assessment is tied to a broader Facilities Master Plan which will provide recommendations to inform the long-term investment toward improving and modernizing Barnstable’s public facilities over a ten-to-twenty-year period.