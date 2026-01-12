Molly Demeulenaere to step down as Executive Director of the Cultural Center of Cape Cod

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Cultural Center of Cape Cod’s Executive Director, Molly Demeulenaere, has announced that she is stepping down this Friday, January 16.

Her departure closes the book on a seven-year tenure that oversaw the opening of the Art Barn, the Cape’s first children’s art museum, and the expansion of free and accessible arts programming as part of its “All the arts for all of us” initiative.

“Together, we expanded access to the arts, supported artists, and strengthened the Center’s role as a place where community and creativity meet,” said Demeulenaere.

“None of this work,” she said, “would have been possible without the extraordinary staff, artists, board members, supporters, and community partners who make the Cultural Center what it is. I am proud of what we accomplished together, and confident in the organization’s continued impact moving forward.”

“We are deeply grateful to Molly for her vision, leadership, and dedication to the Cultural Center and the broader cultural community and wish her the very best in her next endeavors,” said Virginia Hoeck, the Center’s Board President.

Ian Kabat, sitting Director of Business Development and Partnerships, will act as interim director as the organization charts its next steps.