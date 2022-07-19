Monomoy District Names New Harwich Elementary Principal

HARWICH – Dr. Christie Cutone has been named the next principal of Harwich Elementary School.

The Monomoy Regional School District’s hiring committee–which was made of teachers, parents, and other school community members–picked Cutone out of a field of six final candidates.

Cutone was praised by the district for her experience, leadership skills, and compassion.

Cutone, who had recently spent seven years as the principal of Claypit Hill School in Wayland, takes over in Harwich for Mary Oldach following her departure. Cutone will begin her tenure later this summer.