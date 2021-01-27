You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Monomoy Dollars For Scholars Annual Meeting to be Held Over Zoom

January 27, 2021

CHATHAM – The Monomoy Dollars For Scholars annual meeting will be held over Zoom on Monday, February 1.

The meeting will take place at 7:00pm and interested parties are invited to attend.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has had to make some changes this year in their fundraising tactics.

Nevertheless, they continue to offer scholarships to students throughout Chatham and Harwich.

“It’s a well-oiled machine. We’ve been doing this since 1966,” said Dorothy Tripp, President of Monomoy Dollars For Scholars.

