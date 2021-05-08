Monomoy High Hosting In-Person Prom and Graduation

HARWICH – Monomoy Regional High School is planning an in-person prom and graduation for their Class of 2021.

Both events for the senior class will follow COVID safety guidelines and utilize consultation with local boards of health and the state Department of Education.

The formal event prom will be held outdoors under a tent on school grounds. A catered meal will be provided.

School officials said that in order to attend the prom, all MRHS students will be asked to take a COVID test within 72 hours over the start of the event and produce a negative result.

MHRS will provide free rapid testing using school-supplied and administered tests. Pre-approved guests are also subject to the negative COVID test requirement, 72 hours ahead of the start of the prom.

Masks will be required of students, guests, and chaperones unless eating and drinking.

The prom will be hosted on Friday, May 21 from 5:30 to 10 pm.

For the MRHS Graduation ceremony, each student will be given up to six tickets, and only ticketed guests will be permitted to attend the outdoor event.

Guests must be pre-registered, and masks will be required at all times

Graduation will be held at 6 pm on Saturday, June 6 on the Monomoy Stadium Field, with the vehicle processional departing from Our Lady of Grace Church in Chatham at 4:30 pm.

Speeches and awards will be pre-recorded and played on a large screen, and diplomas will be given out in person.

For those unable to attend in-person, the event will be streamed live on YouTube, links for which will be shared ahead of the event.

Students are encouraged by MRHS to decorate their cars for the processional, and families, loved ones and community members are encouraged to cheer the students on along the route down Route 8, South Street, Sisson Road, Route 39 and Oak Street.