Monomoy Regional High School Receives STEM Grant

HARWICH – Monomoy Regional High School recently received $44,000 in grant funding for their science, technology, and engineering program.

The money, provided by Project Lead the Way, will be utilized to purchase new equipment and to support the training of teachers.

With that, the school is looking to provide more avenues for students that hope to learn more about these subjects.

Project Lead the Way is a nonprofit organization that was established to provide more opportunities in science, technology, and engineering fields for students in kindergarten through high school.