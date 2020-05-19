Monomoy Regional High School Holding Modified Graduation

HARWICH – Monomoy Regional High School will be holding a modified, in-person graduation ceremony for seniors that will be as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MRHS team surveyed the Class of 2020, and found that there was a strong desire in students to celebrate graduation together at the school, if possible.

The school worked closely with Harwich Interim Town Administrator Joe Powers and Board of Health Director Meggan Eldredge to devise a graduation ceremony on the school premise that met the town’s guidelines for safety and social distancing.

The graduation will be open to students only in the athletic stadium behind the school and will be live-streamed for families and the public to view from home.

Students will sit in cleaned chairs six feet apart, wearing masks and sanitizing their hands upon arrival.

Their diplomas will be set on their seats.

Theater-like graduation speeches and introductions will be virtually presented on a large screen.

Convocation will be combined into the graduation, with scholarships being announced at the ceremony.

“While it’s difficult to hold a graduation ceremony without families in attendance, we listened to our students’ voices and worked hard to arrive at a plan that could meet some of their wishes,” said Monomoy Superintendent Dr. Scott Carpenter.

“These challenging times require us all to make some sacrifices. We are so pleased to have received approval from the town of Harwich to hold a modified graduation ceremony that will allow our seniors to have one last time together before they head out into the world.”

The 2020 MRHS graduation will be held June 23 at 8 pm.