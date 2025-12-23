Monomoy Regional School Committee votes to appoint Dr. Robin Millen as the district’s next Superintendent

HARWICH – The Monomoy Regional School District has named its next Superintendent.

The School Committee has appointed Dr. Robin Millen, pending successful contract negotiations.

“This has been a thorough, months-long process involving the input of many members of our school community, and I am confident that our due diligence imparts extreme confidence that this is the right choice for our district,” said committee Chair Meredith Henderson.

“In Dr. Millen, Monomoy will be fortunate to have a leader who is innovative, caring, and committed to continuing the great work of our district.”

Dr. Millen is currently Monomoy’s Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment, and was previously the district’s Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment, as well as Principal of Chatham Elementary School and Assistant Principal of Harwich Elementary School.

“I have been blessed to work with someone of Dr. Millen’s caliber, learning from her and growing with her over the past 12 years,” said Superintendent Scott Carpenter.

“She has played an integral role in helping me guide Monomoy from its infancy to where we are today. I proudly look forward to working with Dr. Millen to support her successful transition. I could not think of anyone with more nurturing hands, heart, and head to guide the next chapter of our school district.”