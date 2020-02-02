Monomoy Regional School District Announces New Business Manager

HARWICH – The Monomoy Regional School Committee voted unanimously to appoint Michael MacMillan as the new Business Manager for the Monomoy Regional School District.

Current Business Manager Kathleen Isernio will be retiring in June.

“It is an Understatement to say that Katie Isernio will be missed, and we wish her well in retirement, at the same time, we are extremely pleased to welcome Michael to Monomoy and confident he will continue the good work done in our business department”, said Monomoy Superintendent Dr. Scott Carpenter.

MacMillan has worked as both Director of Finance and Operations and Business Manager at two schools off-Cape. He currently holds his Business Management license through the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

“I am delighted to have this opportunity to work with Monomoy Public Schools and I look forward to being part of a great team and a great community”, said MacMillan