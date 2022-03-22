Monomoy Regional School District Honored For Work To Improve Student Mental Health

CHATHAM – The Monomoy Regional School District (MRSD) was recently recognized by the national Collaborative Improvement and Innovation Network (CoIIN) on School-Based Health Services for their work supporting the mental and emotional health of their students.

The program recognizes participating districts for their achievements relative to attendance, screenings, interventions, and more.

The National Center for School Mental Health, which collaborates with states and local groups in the CoIIN, honored the district with numerous awards and superlatives including “Students Success Supporters”, “Screening Superstars”, “Data Champions”, “Change Makers”, and “Tier 2/3 Data Superstars”.

The MRSD recently piloted a screener at the high school addressing global mental health concerns in which several students took part.

The Monomoy team consists of Monomoy Regional Middle School Psychologist Jillian Scaficchia, Harwich Elementary School Nurse Holly Tavano, Monomoy Regional High School Psychologist Robin Titus and Teacher Andrew Matheson, and MRSD Director of Student Services Melissa Maguire.

The CoIIN works to make quantifiable, evidence-based improvements to school-based health centers and mental health systems.

