Moran Backs Chemical Ban Bill

December 8, 2020

BOSTON – Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran recently announced her support of a bill that would ban perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl–commonly known as PFAS–substances from materials for food packaging.

Advocates say that the bill, filed by Senator Michael Moore, would limit the exposure to PFAS chemicals that Massachusetts residents experience, adding that the materials have been linked to different types of cancer, birth defects, and other health issues.

If the bill is passed, the sale, distribution, and manufacture of food packaging with PFAS chemicals knowingly added would be outlawed in the Commonwealth.

