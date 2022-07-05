Moran Highlights Senate Steps Towards Expanded Childcare

HYANNIS – State lawmakers are highlighting a bill moving through the senate that could expand childcare and early education.

The Common Start Bill would help expand childcare by providing subsidies and funds from the federal Head Start program to those who struggle to afford it.

The bill released by the Senate Ways and Means reflects recommendations from the Early Education Economic Review Commission.

Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran, a sponsor of the bill, said the Common Start Bill will go a long way towards making childcare accessible amid economic challenges brought on by the COVID pandemic, rising prices, and an already stretched childcare sector.

She added that the legislation takes big steps towards expanding childcare access as the state builds back from the coronavirus pandemic.