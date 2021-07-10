You are here: Home / NewsCenter / More Competition: Biden Signs Order Targeting Big Business

July 10, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that targets what he says are anticompetitive practices in tech, health care and other parts of the economy.

The changes, he says, will also boost workers’ wages and consumer protections.

However, new regulations that agencies may write to translate his policy into actual rules could trigger major legal battles. Biden’s order, signed Friday, aims to cut down on “noncompete” agreements that keep workers from moving to other jobs.

It also takes aim at business giants Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon by calling for greater scrutiny of mergers by dominant internet platforms.

And it targets shippers that it says are charging American exporters too much.

By AAMER MADHANI and MARCY GORDON, The Associated Press

 

