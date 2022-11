HYANNIS – From Monday to December 2, Huckins Neck Road in Hyannis will be closed to through traffic from Pleasant Pines Avenue to Phinney’s Lane as work continues on Barnstable’s sewer expansion project.

Homes and businesses will remain accessible, according to town officials.

The closures were run from 7 am to 4:30 pm, though roads will be open November 24 through the 27th for the holiday.

Town officials urge drivers to slow down and use caution while in the area.