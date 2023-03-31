You are here: Home / NewsCenter / More Hyannis Sewer Work on Rt. 28 Begins April 3

March 31, 2023

HYANNIS – Route 28 in Hyannis will undergo continued road work related to Barnstable’s sewer installation project on Monday, April 3.

Construction crews will be present on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, through May 25.

During work hours, a single-direction detour will be in place for westbound traffic. The new route is slated to take drivers onto Strawberry Hill Road before turning onto Phinney’s Lane and merging back onto Route 28.

Eastbound traffic flow will be maintained, according to town officials.

Residents are advised to expect delays when moving through the work area. Access to local businesses and homes will remain open. Drivers should proceed with caution.

