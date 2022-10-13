AUDIO: More Outreach Planned on Wing Island Boardwalk Project

BREWSTER – More community outreach is planned for Brewster’s Wing Island Boardwalk Project that would connect six town conservation properties and replace an aging walkaway.

Town Administrator Peter Lombardi said the current Wing Island walkway is a path of 2-in x 10-in board’s laid side-by-side directly on the marshland that are submerged twice daily at high tide.

“That’s really only just wide enough for one person to pass, so if there are people coming in either direction—either heading out to Wing Island or back to the mainland—they have to step off onto the marsh. So there are areas of the marsh that have been impacted as a result of all the foot traffic over the years,” Lombardi said.

Opponents of the plan have voiced concerns over more building on the conserved land as well as the visual impact of a larger boardwalk structure.

Lombardi said that he is aware of concerns, which the town is factoring into designs alongside long-term durability.

“This is hopefully a long-term investment in some critical infrastructure for the town that’s going to be in place for a number of decades. We want to make sure that we are cognizant of taking climate change and adaptation into account as part of that design process,” said Lombardi.

Further public forums on the project will be held in early December, which will also go over more recent plans that feature a slimmed-down boardwalk design

The full interview with Lombardi can be listened to below: