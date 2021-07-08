You are here: Home / NewsCenter / More States Agree to Settlement Plan for Opioid-Maker Purdue

More States Agree to Settlement Plan for Opioid-Maker Purdue

July 8, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – More than a dozen states, including Massachusetts, have dropped their objections to OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s reorganization plan, edging the company closer to resolving its bankruptcy case.

The proposed settlement aims to transform Purdue into a new entity that helps combat the U.S. opioid epidemic through its own profits.

The agreement from multiple attorneys general, including those who had most aggressively opposed Purdue’s original settlement proposal like Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, was disclosed late Wednesday night in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

To win the support, the company agreed to make more documents public and members of the family that owns it will kick in more money.

Most of this report was contributed by Geoff Mulvihill, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 