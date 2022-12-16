More Strawberry Hill Road Work, Closures Begin Dec. 19

HYANNIS – More road work along Strawberry Hill Road is set to begin on Monday, December 19.

Crews will be drilling horizontally for pipe installations at the intersection with Route 28.

Because of that, Strawberry Hill Road will be shut down between West Main Street and Route 28, as well as from Route 28 to Wequaquet Lane through Friday, December 23.

Residential and business access will remain open during the construction period, while signs for detours will be posted. Police details will help direct traffic, but drivers should expect delays and proceed with caution.