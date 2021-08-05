You are here: Home / NewsCenter / More Than 2 Dozen Proposed Ballot Questions Filed with AG

August 5, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts voters next year could be asked to weigh in on more than two dozen proposed ballot questions submitted to the state attorney general’s office Wednesday, although only a handful will likely make it through the signature-gathering process needed to secure a spot on the ballot.

The proposals range from questions related to protecting whales and bringing back “happy hours” to measures that would require voters to produce IDs at polling locations and a proposed ban on hospital CEOs working with medical device or pharmaceutical companies.

To get on the ballot, supporters must collect tens of thousands of voter signatures.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

