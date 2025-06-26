More towns join calls for Rep. Flanagan’s resignation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth has voted to join Brewster and Dennis in calling on First Barnstable District State Representative Chris Flanagan to resign.

The three towns encompass the entire First Barnstable district represented by Flanagan.

Flanagan was arrested on April 11 and is out on conditional release after pleading not guilty to allegedly stealing $36,000 from a former employer, which he allegedly used for credit card payments, campaign funding and personal expenditures.

Governor Maura Healey has also called on Flanagan to resign, as have Democrat Cape state senators Julian Cyr and Dylan Fernandes and Republican state rep. Steven Xiarhos.