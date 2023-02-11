More Vineyard Wind, Sewer Work to Impact Barnstable Traffic

BARNSTABLE – As construction continues on the Vineyard Wind and sewer expansion projects, Strawberry Hill Road–along with other stretches in Barnstable–will have more closures from Monday, February 13 through Friday, February 17.

Strawberry Hill Road will be shut to through traffic between Route 28 and Wequaquet Lane while duct bank installations are carried out.

Ongoing sewer installations will also result in closures on Phinney’s Lane from Great Marsh Road to Pond Street, Old Strawberry Hill Road to Statice Lane, and Connors Road to Center Lane.

Residential access on the impacted roads will be provided; otherwise, detours will be in place. Drivers are advised to operate with caution in these areas.