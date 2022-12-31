More Work on Rt. 28, Strawberry Hill Road Begins Jan. 3

HYANNIS – More road work related to the local sewer expansion and Vineyard Wind projects in Hyannis will be carried out at the intersection of Route 28 and Strawberry Hill Road beginning Monday, January 3.

Crews are scheduled to be working in the area through Friday, January 6.

During construction hours, through traffic along Route 28 will be maintained; eastbound traffic will be diverted around the construction zone.

Strawberry Hill Road, meanwhile, will be closed to travel between Route 28 and West Main Street. Access to local homes and businesses will remain open.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and proceed through the area with caution.