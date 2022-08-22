Morning Show Host Dave Read Retires After 43 Years on Local Radio

HYANNIS – Local radio voice Dave Read will retire from Cape Cod’s airwaves after over four decades behind the mic.

Read, a longtime Cape resident living in Sandwich, has been with Cape Cod Broadcasting Media for 43 years.

He started as the morning show host on WQRC 99.9 in 1979 before moving to WOCN 104.7.

“Radio has been a passion of mine, starting back in college. And now after 43 years, it’s time for me to commit more time to my family and friends. Informing and entertaining the Cape has been the highlight of my professional life and I will miss it. Our listeners, and my colleagues and friends will always hold a special place in my heart,” Read said.

Owner of Cape Cod Broadcasting Media Greg Bone highlighted Read’s community-focused approach as he wraps up his tenure.

“Dave understood the importance of local radio and the connection with our listeners, our community, and clients,” Bone said.

“Dave and I have worked together for 43 years and developed a special relationship that I will miss on a daily basis, but now he can spend more time with his family and pursuing his various interests, and I am happy for him.”

Award-winning broadcasting veteran John Willis will take over for Read as the morning show host of WOCN.

Willis, who grew up summering in Falmouth and calls Sagamore Beach home, will begin hosting on WOCN on Labor Day.

“It’s been my lifelong dream to inform and entertain Cape Codders. Hosting mornings on Ocean 104.7 is the perfect opportunity, and I look forward to connecting with listeners, clients, and the Cape community” Willis said.